Independence Asset Advisors LLC Takes $14.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,676,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $344.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.57. The company has a market cap of $586.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $343.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

