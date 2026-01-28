Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 25,370 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yum China by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,734,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,196,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 497,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Yum China Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 106,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. Yum China has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,896. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $395,268.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,773.16. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast?casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy?marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region?inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant?based offerings, self?service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Featured Stories

