Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,918 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 298,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

