Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from £145 to £160 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a £170 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £145.83.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.2%

Insider Activity

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 312 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,469,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,461,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of £125.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 52-week high of £144.10. The stock has a market cap of £210.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £134.96, for a total transaction of £40,083.12. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

