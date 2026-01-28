Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,883,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 498,076 shares of company stock worth $70,996,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $26.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,305. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

