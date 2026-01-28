Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.49. 146,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,747. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $227.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.