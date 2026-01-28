Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE traded up $17.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.15. 808,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,123. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $402.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,779.80. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

