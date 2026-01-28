FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FDM Group Trading Up 14.0%

Shares of FDM traded up GBX 20.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164.80. 1,552,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,981. The company has a market capitalization of £180.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.30. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

