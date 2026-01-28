Big Technologies’ (BIG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.
BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Big Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Big Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Big Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.33.
Big Technologies Stock Down 1.7%
About Big Technologies
Big Technologies is the parent company of the Buddi group, which was founded in 2005. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry. Big Technologies provides products and services under the ‘Buddi’ brand with the primary focus being the criminal justice market. Big Technologies (under the Buddi brand) has created a leading, integrated technology platform (including both hardware and software solutions) for remote monitoring of individuals, providing state-of-the-art Electronic Monitoring (EM) solutions on a SaaS-like, subscription basis.
