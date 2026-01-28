Big Technologies’ (BIG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Big Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Big Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Big Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.33.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Big Technologies

Big Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

About Big Technologies

LON BIG traded down GBX 1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,934. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. Big Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 56.17 and a 1-year high of GBX 124.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.72.

(Get Free Report)

Big Technologies is the parent company of the Buddi group, which was founded in 2005. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry. Big Technologies provides products and services under the ‘Buddi’ brand with the primary focus being the criminal justice market. Big Technologies (under the Buddi brand) has created a leading, integrated technology platform (including both hardware and software solutions) for remote monitoring of individuals, providing state-of-the-art Electronic Monitoring (EM) solutions on a SaaS-like, subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.