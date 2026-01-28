Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.85 and last traded at GBX 3.20. 774,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 117,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.53.

Get Rosslyn Data Technologies alerts:

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.05% and a negative net margin of 117.69%. Analysts predict that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.