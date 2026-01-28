Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Tigress Financial

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Main International ETF Stock Up 35.3%

Shares of INTL traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. Main International ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Main International ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Management LLC owned about 70.41% of Main International ETF worth $93,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

