Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 30.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,601,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 397,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.55.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

