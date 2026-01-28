Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 21 to GBX 20 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,662. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 10 and a 12 month high of GBX 24. The firm has a market cap of £41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
