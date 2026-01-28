Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target Cut to GBX 20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 21 to GBX 20 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,662. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 10 and a 12 month high of GBX 24. The firm has a market cap of £41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

