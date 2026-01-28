Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Issues Earnings Results

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.28. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

