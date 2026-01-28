CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Subscription and SaaS momentum: Subscription revenue grew 30% to $206M, SaaS ARR rose 40% to $364M, subscription ARR increased 28% to $941M, and the company added ~700 subscription customers while achieving the Rule of 40.

Subscription revenue grew 30% to $206M, SaaS ARR rose 40% to $364M, subscription ARR increased 28% to $941M, and the company added ~700 subscription customers while achieving the Rule of 40. Upgraded guidance and capital return: Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue and margin targets (subscription revenue to $764–$768M; total revenue to $1.177–$1.18B; non?GAAP EBIT margin to 19–20%), lifted full?year FCF outlook to $215–$220M, and recommitted share repurchases to $250M.

Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue and margin targets (subscription revenue to $764–$768M; total revenue to $1.177–$1.18B; non?GAAP EBIT margin to 19–20%), lifted full?year FCF outlook to $215–$220M, and recommitted share repurchases to $250M. Near?term cash and working?capital pressure: Q3 free cash flow was only $2M due to late?quarter deal timing and an extra payroll cycle, and the cost?optimization program carries $12–$15M of one?time payments that will reduce near?term FCF.

Q3 free cash flow was only $2M due to late?quarter deal timing and an extra payroll cycle, and the cost?optimization program carries $12–$15M of one?time payments that will reduce near?term FCF. ARR mix volatility: Net new ARR was $39M (below prior mid?$40M expectations) largely because a heavy mix of lower?ASP SaaS landings and longer?duration term deals created quarter?to?quarter ARR variability even as total ARR grew.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Commvault reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.98 consensus and revenue of $313.8M vs. ~$299M estimate; total revenue +19% YoY and ARR rose ~22% to $1.085B, signaling strong subscription momentum. Commvault Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q3 results beat expectations — Commvault reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.98 consensus and revenue of $313.8M vs. ~$299M estimate; total revenue +19% YoY and ARR rose ~22% to $1.085B, signaling strong subscription momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst view: Robert W. Baird highlights that the SaaS mix shift masks solid underlying fundamentals and calls CVLT an asymmetric buy opportunity — a bullish take that supports longer-term upside if execution continues. CommVault Systems: SaaS Mix Shift Masks Strong Fundamentals

Analyst view: Robert W. Baird highlights that the SaaS mix shift masks solid underlying fundamentals and calls CVLT an asymmetric buy opportunity — a bullish take that supports longer-term upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships / product momentum — recent expanded Google Cloud collaboration and commentary around customer additions reinforce product-market fit but are incremental to near-term earnings. Commvault stock rises after expanded Google Cloud collaboration

Partnerships / product momentum — recent expanded Google Cloud collaboration and commentary around customer additions reinforce product-market fit but are incremental to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported is inconclusive (entries show zero/NaN), so short-covering is unlikely to explain today’s move. This item appears not to be a material driver.

Short interest data reported is inconclusive (entries show zero/NaN), so short-covering is unlikely to explain today’s move. This item appears not to be a material driver. Negative Sentiment: Guidance ambiguity and SaaS mix concerns pressured the stock — commentary and company guidance updates appeared to omit firm EPS targets (press release showed revenue ranges but EPS guidance fields were blank in summaries), raising investor worry about margin pressure as revenue shifts toward subscription/ARR recognition. Market commentary points to that as the main reason for the selloff. Why Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (CVLT) Stock Is Down 30.08%

Guidance ambiguity and SaaS mix concerns pressured the stock — commentary and company guidance updates appeared to omit firm EPS targets (press release showed revenue ranges but EPS guidance fields were blank in summaries), raising investor worry about margin pressure as revenue shifts toward subscription/ARR recognition. Market commentary points to that as the main reason for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Transition-related near-term profitability risk — investors are discounting that higher SaaS/subscription mix will increase near-term operating leverage and deferred revenue effects, creating uncertainty around FY26 EPS trajectory despite ARR growth. See earnings / call highlights. Commvault (CVLT) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $330,452.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,163.54. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock worth $4,058,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

