Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco reported Q4 adjusted earnings that beat expectations, which lifted Invesco shares and may support ETF flows and investor confidence in issuer-managed products like QQQ. Invesco shares rise as Q4 adjusted earnings beat expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Market attention is focused on mega-cap earnings (Microsoft, Meta, Tesla) that together comprise a large share of QQQ; strong results or upbeat guidance—especially on AI capex and cloud/ad monetization—could push QQQ toward a breakout. Mega-Cap Earnings Could Decide the Tech Sector’s Next Big Move
- Positive Sentiment: Recent tech rebound and the start of earnings season have eased some sector-level fears, supporting momentum in the largest growth names that dominate QQQ. Tech Rebound Soothes Greenland-Induced Shivers, Earnings Season Hits Stride
- Neutral Sentiment: Hints of Treasury intervention to support the yen could stabilize FX volatility; implications for U.S. equities (and QQQ) are mixed and hinge on follow-through. Hints Of U.S. Treasury Intervention To Support The Yen
- Neutral Sentiment: Surveys and positioning show traders are defensively positioned as equities retrace from highs, which could limit upside for QQQ until clarity from earnings or macro data. Traders Defensively Positioned As Equities Retrace From Record Highs
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. consumer sentiment slipped again and consumer pressures are mounting—weak consumer demand would be a headwind for ad-driven mega-cap revenue and, by extension, QQQ performance. U.S. Sentiment Slides Again As Consumer Pressures Mount
- Negative Sentiment: Macro caution pieces arguing that a reversion to the mean could “slam” the market feed risk-off sentiment and may pressure momentum-heavy ETFs like QQQ if investors rotate out of growth. ‘Reversion To The Mean’ Will Eventually Slam The Market
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
