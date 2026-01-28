Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $631.13 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

