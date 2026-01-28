Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $334.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.06 and its 200 day moving average is $328.78. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.63.

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations: Elevance reported $3.33 EPS vs. $3.07 consensus, showing operating profitability resilience even as revenue narrowly missed estimates.

Neutral Sentiment: Company message and materials emphasize disciplined execution and investments to improve affordability and member experience — a strategic tone that is constructive but does not offset guidance concerns.

Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance came in below Wall Street expectations (Elevance gave ~25.50 vs. consensus ~26.89), directly pressuring forward valuation and near-term earnings growth assumptions.

Negative Sentiment: Elevated medical costs are expected to persist into 2026, which the company cites as the primary reason for the lower profit outlook — a margin risk that will weigh on investor sentiment until costs normalize.

Negative Sentiment: Broader industry pressure: the Trump administration's proposal to keep Medicare Advantage rates roughly flat next year is a sector headwind that amplifies concerns about insurer revenue and profitability. This policy news hit other major insurers and spilled over to Elevance.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/coverage: media and analyst notes highlight the combination of below-street guidance and Medicare rate risk, contributing to additional selling pressure and headlines that can exacerbate short-term volatility.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

