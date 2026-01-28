First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of FCCO opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Community by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Community by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

First Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FCCO) is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

