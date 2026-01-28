Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

SCM stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 94,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 65.3% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

