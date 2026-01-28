Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Sysco has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

