Sophon (SOPH) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Sophon (SOPH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Sophon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sophon has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sophon has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sophon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Profile

Sophon’s genesis date was May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. Sophon’s official website is sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.01244593 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $32,391,066.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sophon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sophon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.