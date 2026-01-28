Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,677 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,347,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,057,000 after buying an additional 1,822,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,572.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,271,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,340,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 851.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 717,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 642,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

