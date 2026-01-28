Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.55. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

