Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 95,168 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 750,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $24.45.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

