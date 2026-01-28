Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $105.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 207,178 shares of company stock worth $16,771,931 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.88, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

