Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 66,088 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,088 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Ferguson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $249.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.