Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 354,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 372.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

