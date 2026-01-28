Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 15,988 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Exponent worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $344,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,567.31. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,788 shares of company stock valued at $693,648 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.81. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $147.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Exponent announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

Further Reading

