Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

