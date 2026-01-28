HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 8.3% increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $28.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE HCA opened at $490.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average of $435.90. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $295.00 and a 1-year high of $527.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — HCA reported adjusted EPS of $8.01, well above Street estimates, driven by stronger patient volumes and higher revenue per equivalent admission. Earnings Call Transcript

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

