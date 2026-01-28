Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 383,623 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,623 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

