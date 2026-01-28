Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 19,835 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TPG were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 1.7%

TPG stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 664.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.