Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,589,000 after buying an additional 2,425,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,520,000 after buying an additional 2,417,746 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,320,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,168 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

