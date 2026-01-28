Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 and last traded at GBX 298. Approximately 2,091,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 868,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Playtech to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £905.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.17.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

