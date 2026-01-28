Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance

Equities research analysts at China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $158.89 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 775.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 3.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock worth $16,557,185. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.