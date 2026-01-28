Zacks Research Upgrades Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Strong-Buy

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $82.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,899,884.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,851,852.33. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $188,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,218.96. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 211,900 shares of company stock worth $14,595,664 in the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid?market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset?based lending and treasury management services.

