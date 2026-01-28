Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $300.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

