TD Cowen Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to “Strong-Buy”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,583. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 663,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,891,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in Globus Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 251,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

