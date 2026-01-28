Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.