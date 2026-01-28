Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,678,158.15. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $359,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,268.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 249,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2,398.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,333 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $43,473,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,999,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,437,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

