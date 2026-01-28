F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82, FiscalAI reports. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 15.650-16.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from F5’s conference call:

7% revenue growth in Q1 to $822M with product revenue up 11% and systems revenue up 37% ; non-GAAP EPS was $4.45 and the company repurchased $300M of stock in the quarter.

in Q1 to $822M with product revenue up 11% and ; non-GAAP EPS was $4.45 and the company repurchased $300M of stock in the quarter. Management raised its FY26 outlook to 5%–6% revenue growth and increased non?GAAP EPS guidance to $15.65–$16.05, while noting a modest gross?margin headwind from rising memory costs in H2.

and increased non?GAAP EPS guidance to $15.65–$16.05, while noting a modest gross?margin headwind from rising memory costs in H2. The early?quarter security incident caused minimal demand disruption after rapid remediation (support teams handled ~9,000 extra cases), and management says response efforts strengthened customer trust and CISO engagement.

Secular tailwinds— hybrid multi?cloud , accelerating AI adoption, and customers consolidating to converged platforms—drove product and systems demand, including nearly as many AI customers added in Q1 as in all of FY25.

, accelerating adoption, and customers consolidating to converged platforms—drove product and systems demand, including nearly as many AI customers added in Q1 as in all of FY25. Rising memory prices and industry supply risk are expected to slightly reduce product gross margins in H2; the company says it has mitigations (extended forecasts, qualified suppliers, broker buys) but still faces higher component costs.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at F5

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,517.10. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,286. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $257,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.78.

Trending Headlines about F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations: revenue of roughly $822M and EPS around $4.45 topped consensus on both top and bottom lines, showing mid-single-digit revenue growth and stronger margins — the core reason for the rally. Read More.

Q1 results materially beat expectations: revenue of roughly $822M and EPS around $4.45 topped consensus on both top and bottom lines, showing mid-single-digit revenue growth and stronger margins — the core reason for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY26 and Q2 guidance well above Street consensus (FY EPS guide ~15.65–16.05 vs. ~13.81 consensus; Q2 EPS guide ~3.34–3.46 and revenue guidance also lifted), signaling confidence in demand and margin execution. Read More.

Management raised FY26 and Q2 guidance well above Street consensus (FY EPS guide ~15.65–16.05 vs. ~13.81 consensus; Q2 EPS guide ~3.34–3.46 and revenue guidance also lifted), signaling confidence in demand and margin execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial drivers cited on the call and in coverage: accelerating adoption of application-security, AI-related traffic management, and hybrid/multi-cloud deployments — structural demand that supports higher revenue and the upgraded guidance. Read More.

Commercial drivers cited on the call and in coverage: accelerating adoption of application-security, AI-related traffic management, and hybrid/multi-cloud deployments — structural demand that supports higher revenue and the upgraded guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show the stock rallied sharply in extended trading after the report, reflecting the beats and guidance — useful context for intraday positioning but not a fundamental change by itself. Read More.

Market reaction: reports show the stock rallied sharply in extended trading after the report, reflecting the beats and guidance — useful context for intraday positioning but not a fundamental change by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / investor debate: analysts and outlets are re-checking fair value given the new guidance and secular AI/multi-cloud tailwinds—watch forward multiples and the PEG ratio as the Street updates models. Read More.

Valuation / investor debate: analysts and outlets are re-checking fair value given the new guidance and secular AI/multi-cloud tailwinds—watch forward multiples and the PEG ratio as the Street updates models. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and color are available in the earnings-call transcript and slide deck for modeling assumptions and segment-level detail. Read More.

Full disclosure and color are available in the earnings-call transcript and slide deck for modeling assumptions and segment-level detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiff applications in securities class actions related to an August 2025 cybersecurity incident and alleged disclosure shortfalls — this litigation risk could pressure the stock and create settlement/defense costs down the line. Read More.

Legal overhang: multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiff applications in securities class actions related to an August 2025 cybersecurity incident and alleged disclosure shortfalls — this litigation risk could pressure the stock and create settlement/defense costs down the line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz, others) are publicizing investigations and deadlines — even if earnings momentum is strong, legal uncertainty increases downside risk and could affect guidance credibility or require reserve adjustments. Read More.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

