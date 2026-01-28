PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Q4 and FY 2025 results: PACCAR reported Q4 revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $557 million, and FY 2025 adjusted net income of $2.64 billion — the company’s fourth-highest profit year and 87th consecutive year of profitability.

PACCAR reported Q4 revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $557 million, and FY 2025 adjusted net income of $2.64 billion — the company’s fourth-highest profit year and 87th consecutive year of profitability. Parts and Financial Services records: PACCAR Parts set record annual revenue of $6.9 billion (Q4 $1.7B) with strong margins and a 2026 parts growth guide of 4%–8%, while PACCAR Financial Services achieved record revenue of $2.2 billion and grew market share to 27%.

PACCAR Parts set record annual revenue of $6.9 billion (Q4 $1.7B) with strong margins and a 2026 parts growth guide of 4%–8%, while PACCAR Financial Services achieved record revenue of $2.2 billion and grew market share to 27%. Regulatory and tariff clarity benefits: Management says the Section 232 tariff (effective Nov 1) and EPA 2027 NOx confirmation (35 mg) give PACCAR an advantage due to local-for-local production, and they expect truck gross margins to improve to ~12.5%–13% in Q1.

Management says the Section 232 tariff (effective Nov 1) and EPA 2027 NOx confirmation (35 mg) give PACCAR an advantage due to local-for-local production, and they expect truck gross margins to improve to ~12.5%–13% in Q1. Order momentum and outlook: December/January order intake has strengthened, Q1 order slots are “mostly full,” deliveries were 32,900 in Q4 and management expects sequential build acceleration through 2026 with a North American Class 8 market outlook of 230k–270k.

December/January order intake has strengthened, Q1 order slots are “mostly full,” deliveries were 32,900 in Q4 and management expects sequential build acceleration through 2026 with a North American Class 8 market outlook of 230k–270k. Risks and near-term headwinds: PACCAR said Q4 margins were materially hit by the factory conversion to local-for-local builds (impact called “significant” and unquantified), and cautioned supply-chain constraints, competitor pricing dynamics, and unresolved trade/USMCA details could limit upside later in 2026.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 52.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

