SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 86706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Select International Equity ETF
SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.
