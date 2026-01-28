SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 86706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1091 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Select International Equity ETF

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIE. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1,631.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

