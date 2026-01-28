iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 1898213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.59.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

