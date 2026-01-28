iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 1898213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.59.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6%
The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
