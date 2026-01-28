Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 5155775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLN. Mizuho began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In related news, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350,759.20. This represents a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLN. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medline in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $429,544,000.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

