Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.2010 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 17909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

