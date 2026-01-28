Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.08 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 3508562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,964,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,240,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,507,000 after purchasing an additional 759,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

