iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 3104946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Nvidia’s 3 Secret Partners
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.