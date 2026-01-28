iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 3104946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

