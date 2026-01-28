Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 21022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $720.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Nvidia’s 3 Secret Partners
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.