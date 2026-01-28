Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 21022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $720.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

