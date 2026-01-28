Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 107069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Infineon Technologies Stock Up 2.3%
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
